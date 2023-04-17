Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AGIO opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,019.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,100 shares of company stock worth $3,021,277. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,444,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $848,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

