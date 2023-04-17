AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Receives Outperfrom Under Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOSGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on AirBoss of America and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.21.

AirBoss of America Stock Up 6.1 %

TSE BOS opened at C$7.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$206.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.89. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$5.62 and a 1 year high of C$34.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.21.

AirBoss of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Edward Kiell sold 15,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$85,798.44. Corporate insiders own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

