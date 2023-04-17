Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 783,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after buying an additional 453,704 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.41.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 98.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

