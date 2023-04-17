Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.9 %

ARE opened at $118.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $114.94 and a 12 month high of $203.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.63%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

