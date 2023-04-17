All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 38,459 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.5% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.97. 983,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,664,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

