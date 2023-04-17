All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 233,908 Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 233,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up 3.9% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.04. 140,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,663. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

