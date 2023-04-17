All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,749 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.29. The company had a trading volume of 230,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,540. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

