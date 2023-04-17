All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,408 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM remained flat at $10.62 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 601,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

