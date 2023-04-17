All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,632 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 48,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 35,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $144.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,908. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.30 and a 52-week high of $157.48. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.