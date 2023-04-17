All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,363 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 944,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,314,000 after buying an additional 114,673 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 421,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.69. 1,030,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,851,748. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.