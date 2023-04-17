Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALLE. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.89.

ALLE traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.64. 588,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,886. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Allegion has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 35.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 88.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

