Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Down 4.2%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) was down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.06 and last traded at $43.16. Approximately 404,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,460,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $248.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,051,000 shares of company stock worth $190,760,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

