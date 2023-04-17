AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

AB traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.76. 214,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,113. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.34.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $990.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.32%.

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 224.0% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $37,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

