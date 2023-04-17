AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$31.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALA. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$22.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$21.25 and a 52-week high of C$31.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 79.43%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

