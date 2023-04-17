Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 158 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,903 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,554,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB traded down $2.04 on Monday, reaching $68.39. 701,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,511. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

