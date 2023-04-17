Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,106 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $316.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,354,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,705,090. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $347.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

