Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 301.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,149. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

