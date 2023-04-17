Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Amgen by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,319,000 after purchasing an additional 164,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.83. 557,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,652. The company has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.