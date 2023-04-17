Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,111 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $55.17. 196,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $62.45.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

