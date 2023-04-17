Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $6.61 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 1,184.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,791 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,812,000 after buying an additional 1,851,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after buying an additional 771,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,227,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,386,000 after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $19.27. 1,622,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,794. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

