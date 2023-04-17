Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 113.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after purchasing an additional 195,016 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $55.62. 487,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,492. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

