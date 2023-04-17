Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Down 4%

Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. 8,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 129,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Alvarium Tiedemann Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

Insider Transactions at Alvarium Tiedemann

In other news, Director Bertrand P. Grabowski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bertrand P. Grabowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $118,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Yu acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $237,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,459,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,363,274. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alvarium Tiedemann

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world.

