American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AEL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AEL traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.25. 171,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,941. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $35,057,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,077,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $15,553,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,191,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.