American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEL. Piper Jaffray Companies cut American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AEL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.22. 166,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,017. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,941. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $35,057,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,077,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $15,553,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.