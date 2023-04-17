American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $32.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 123.95%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

