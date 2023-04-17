Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $346.20.

AMP stock opened at $309.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

