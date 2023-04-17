Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPEGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.81. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

