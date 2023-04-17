AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AXR stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. AMREP has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

