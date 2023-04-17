Analysts Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) PT at $23.60

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several brokerages have commented on GOLD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD opened at $19.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

