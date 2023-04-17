Analysts Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Target Price at $15.70

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,818,000 after purchasing an additional 145,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,884,000 after acquiring an additional 453,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 69,006 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BGS opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -102.13 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -506.67%.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

