Analysts Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Price Target at $251.55

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $207.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 147.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

