Analysts Set Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) PT at $12.50

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.96% and a negative net margin of 2,887.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,409,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,553,227.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,409,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,553,227.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,253,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,001,912 shares of company stock worth $127,815,449. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 493.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 73,660 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $2,423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 46,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Recommended Stories

