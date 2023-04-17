Analysts Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target at $42.46

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.