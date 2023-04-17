Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ciena Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CIEN traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 756,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,507. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Raymond James upgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,931,000 after buying an additional 1,566,175 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,849,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $66,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 4,515.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

