Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ANIK. StockNews.com started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Anika Therapeutics Price Performance

ANIK stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $28.30. 30,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.11 million, a PE ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.84. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 3,596.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 315.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

