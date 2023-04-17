Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Position Boosted by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 20,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

