Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $141.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $124.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APLS. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.36.

NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $81.51. 657,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,388. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $81.89.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $938,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,027,313 shares in the company, valued at $80,346,149.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,542.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,484 shares of company stock worth $5,388,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $820,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

