Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Craig Hallum

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $937.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,455,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,106 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,124,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,009,000 after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

