AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AppLovin Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $96,920,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 425.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $22,402,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,457.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,939 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $50.47.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.