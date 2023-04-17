AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $119.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

