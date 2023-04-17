Arbitrum (ARB) Price Up 32.8% Over Last 7 Days

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00005527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded up 32.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

