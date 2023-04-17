Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 2,607,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,390. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.27%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.39%.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 174,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 56.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

