ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays set a C$22.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.27.

Shares of ARX stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,088. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.01. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$13.65 and a 52 week high of C$22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

