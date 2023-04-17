Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) PT Raised to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 160.87% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.43) EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RKDA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.
Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.
