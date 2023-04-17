Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) PT Raised to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 160.87% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.43) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RKDA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

About Arcadia Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $850,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 151,371 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.