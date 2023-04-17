Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACLX. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Arcellx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -0.43. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $35.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Arcellx
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcellx by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arcellx by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 112,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Arcellx during the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arcellx by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
About Arcellx
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
