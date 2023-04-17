Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACLX. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -0.43. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $35.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $214,343.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,673.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,221 shares of company stock worth $350,537. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcellx by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arcellx by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 112,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Arcellx during the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arcellx by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

