Argent Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,814,000 after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.91.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $5.57 on Monday, reaching $696.90. 170,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,323. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $684.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

