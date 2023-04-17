Argent Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $8,872,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 46.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after acquiring an additional 859,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,555,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

