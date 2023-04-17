Argent Advisors Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVN stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.48. 2,258,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,037,664. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

