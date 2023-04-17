Argent Advisors Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF comprises about 1.8% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc. owned 0.57% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVYE. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,925,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,483. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $652.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

