Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,063 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,596 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 966,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 31,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,592,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 278,264 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Insider Activity

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. 4,168,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,266,738. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

